NJPW Academy Showcase 5 took place at the NJPW LA Dojo in Carson, CA. Click for results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Academy Showcase 5

November 23, 2024

NJPW LA Dojo

Carson, CA

Raymond Bright over Selvatico

Leila Grey over Angie Savage

Live Danger (Danger Ross & Livewire Charlie) over Luke Kurtis & Dante Griffith

Tommy Mars over Isiah Bronson

No Time Off (Fred Rosser & KUSHIDA) over The DKC & Zane Jay