House of Lucha November To Remember took place in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

Lil Cholo’s House of Lucha

November To Remember

November 22, 2024

Stanton, CA

Jakob Axton over Moizilla and Big Meat

Charming Crescenzo over Tigre Del Fuegoi

Eddie Vibe over Nicky Guns in a Schmutz Match

Chris Nasty over Loco

Los Lucha Solos (Ultimo Maldito and Arkangel Divino) over The Lucha Kings (Bamboo and El Rey)

Mike Cheq over Rancho Camacho in a No Disqualification Match to become the new House of Lucha Champion