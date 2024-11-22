Millennium Pro Wrestling – 22 November 2024 – Results

MPW Paint It Black took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Paint It Black
November 22, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Draven Silver and Dustin Daniels over The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh)

Brendan Divine over Matt Vandagriff

Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas and Diego Valens)

James Angel over Bucio

Danny Divine over Maximilien Monclair to become the new MPW National Champion

