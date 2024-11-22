MPW Paint It Black took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Paint It Black
November 22, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Draven Silver and Dustin Daniels over The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh)
Brendan Divine over Matt Vandagriff
Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas and Diego Valens)
James Angel over Bucio
Danny Divine over Maximilien Monclair to become the new MPW National Champion
Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 22 November 2024 – Results"