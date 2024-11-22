MPW Paint It Black took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Paint It Black

November 22, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Draven Silver and Dustin Daniels over The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Jeremiah Fresh)

Brendan Divine over Matt Vandagriff

Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas and Diego Valens)

James Angel over Bucio

Danny Divine over Maximilien Monclair to become the new MPW National Champion