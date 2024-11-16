NTLL New Horizons took place at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
NTLL New Horizons
November 16, 2024
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Lady Lee over Savvy Stone to retain the NTLL Khutulun Championship
Iseah Bronson over Red Bat via submission
Diego Valens over Danny Divine to retain the NTLL Antelope Valley Championship
Ciclon Ramirez Jr. and Sin Limite over Latio Blanco and Vito Fratelli
La Gatubela over Carolina Cruz to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship
Alexander Hammerstone over Loco to become the new NTLL Heavyweight Champion
