Crimson Crown Wrestling Friday Night Brawl 3 took place at the Florence Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Crimson Crown Wrestling
Friday Night Brawl 3
November 15, 2024
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
The Devil’s Brigade (Red Bat and The Insaniac) over Smoke Signals (Wyatt Two Shadows and Jose Hendrix) to retain the Crimson Crown Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Zokre vs. Rex D. Zaster went to a Time Limit Draw
Sean Black vs. Robby Phoenix went to a No Contest in a Crimson Crown Wrestling Heavyweight Championship match. Robby Phoenix retains the Crimson Crown Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.
BC Killer over JD Horror in a Deathmatch
Icky Haight (Sage Sin Supreme) over Lilith Starr
Carnage over Michael Krueger in a Deathmatch to retain the Crimson Crown Wrestling SUPREME Violence Championship
