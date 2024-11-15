Millennium Pro Wrestling – 15 November 2024 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 11/15/2024

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Bad Company
November 15, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over Yassin Khan

Diego Valens over Nina

Ray Rosas over Cody Prince via submission

Miggy Rose over Che Cabrera via submission

Leo Canedo over Brendan Divine via Disqualification

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli, Jeremiah Fresh, and The Rebel Storm) over Draven Silvera and Full Send (Bucio and Dustin Daniels)

