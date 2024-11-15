MPW Bad Company took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Bad Company

November 15, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over Yassin Khan

Diego Valens over Nina

Ray Rosas over Cody Prince via submission

Miggy Rose over Che Cabrera via submission

Leo Canedo over Brendan Divine via Disqualification

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli, Jeremiah Fresh, and The Rebel Storm) over Draven Silvera and Full Send (Bucio and Dustin Daniels)