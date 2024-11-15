MPW Bad Company took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Bad Company
November 15, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Danny Divine over Yassin Khan
Diego Valens over Nina
Ray Rosas over Cody Prince via submission
Miggy Rose over Che Cabrera via submission
Leo Canedo over Brendan Divine via Disqualification
The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli, Jeremiah Fresh, and The Rebel Storm) over Draven Silvera and Full Send (Bucio and Dustin Daniels)
