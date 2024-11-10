Primal Pro Wrestling – 10 November 2024 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling took place in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
November 10, 2024
National City, CA
Yassin Khan over Michael Hopkins
The Locker Room (Javi Baja and Gustavo Perez) over Jake Maze and Arath Arellano
Mathias over Tariq Tarver
Coach Mack Wilkes over The Rebel Storm
CJ Tino over Jaden Newman
J2 Mattioli and The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) over The Block (Xander Philips and JF3000) and Jeremiah Fresh
