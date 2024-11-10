Primal Pro Wrestling – 10 November 2024 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling took place in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling

Primal Rage

November 10, 2024

National City, CA

Yassin Khan over Michael Hopkins

The Locker Room (Javi Baja and Gustavo Perez) over Jake Maze and Arath Arellano

Mathias over Tariq Tarver

Coach Mack Wilkes over The Rebel Storm

CJ Tino over Jaden Newman

J2 Mattioli and The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) over The Block (Xander Philips and JF3000) and Jeremiah Fresh