Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 8 November 2024 – Results

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling presented Better Off Dead at the American Legion Post 299 in Chino, CA. Click for results.
Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling
Better Off Dead
November 8, 2024
American Legion Post 299
Chino, CA
Brett The Threat over Jiah Jewell via submission
Shogun over Che Cabrera and Big Dick Hoss in a Triple Threat Match
G-Sharpe over Alpha Zo
El Primhenio over Ray Rosas in a No Disqualification Match to become the new Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling P4P Champion
Billionaire Boys Club (CLAS and Devin Reno) over Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee) and The Gateway (Cam Gates and Alec Tomas) in a Triple Threat Match
Delilah Doom over Mylo via submission to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship
Slice Boogie over Donovan Dijak to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Championship
