MPW Electric took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Electric

November 8, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Draven Silvera over Michael Hopkins

Diego Valens over Cody Prince

The Heartless Kings (Jeremiah Fresh and The Rebel Storm) over Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina)

Brendan Divine over Bucio to retain the MPW Championship

Dustin Daniels over J2 Mattioli via Disqualification

Maximilian Monclair over Danny Divine to retain the MPW National Championship