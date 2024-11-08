MPW Electric took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Electric
November 8, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Draven Silvera over Michael Hopkins
Diego Valens over Cody Prince
The Heartless Kings (Jeremiah Fresh and The Rebel Storm) over Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina)
Brendan Divine over Bucio to retain the MPW Championship
Dustin Daniels over J2 Mattioli via Disqualification
Maximilian Monclair over Danny Divine to retain the MPW National Championship
