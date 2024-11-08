Millennium Pro Wrestling – 8 November 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Electric
November 8, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Draven Silvera over Michael Hopkins

Diego Valens over Cody Prince

The Heartless Kings (Jeremiah Fresh and The Rebel Storm) over Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina)

Brendan Divine over Bucio to retain the MPW Championship

Dustin Daniels over J2 Mattioli via Disqualification

Maximilian Monclair over Danny Divine to retain the MPW National Championship

