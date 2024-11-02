Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Catrina’s Doomsday at Bricks Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.
Future of Women’s Wrestling
Catrina’s Doomsday
November 2, 2024
Bricks Sports Bar
Maywood, CA
Jazmin Allure over Candy Girl in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match
J-Rod over Gypsy Mac in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match
Tiffany Nieves over Nina via submission in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match
Jada Stone over Lady Pina in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match
Lady Lee over Amazona in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match
Tiffany Nieves over Lady Lee, Jada Stone, J-Rod, and Jazmin Allure to become the first FWW Champion
Be the first to comment on "Future of Women’s Wrestling – 2 November 2024 – Results"