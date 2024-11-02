Future of Women’s Wrestling – 2 November 2024 – Results

Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Catrina’s Doomsday at Bricks Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.

Jazmin Allure over Candy Girl in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

J-Rod over Gypsy Mac in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Tiffany Nieves over Nina via submission in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Jada Stone over Lady Pina in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Lady Lee over Amazona in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Tiffany Nieves over Lady Lee, Jada Stone, J-Rod, and Jazmin Allure to become the first FWW Champion