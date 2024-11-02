Future of Women’s Wrestling – 2 November 2024 – Results

Future of Women’s Wrestling presented Catrina’s Doomsday at Bricks Sports Bar in Maywood, CA. Click for results.

Future of Women’s Wrestling
Catrina’s Doomsday
November 2, 2024
Bricks Sports Bar
Maywood, CA

Jazmin Allure over Candy Girl in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

J-Rod over Gypsy Mac in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Tiffany Nieves over Nina via submission in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Jada Stone over Lady Pina in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Lady Lee over Amazona in a FWW Championship Qualifier Match

Tiffany Nieves over Lady Lee, Jada Stone, J-Rod, and Jazmin Allure to become the first FWW Champion

