Dreamslam Wrestling presented Dreamslam Slam of the Dead at Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.

Dreamslam Wrestling

Slam of the Dead

November 1st, 2024

Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim

Anaheim, CA

Raymond Bright over Chaz Price and Dante Griffith in a Triple Threat Match

The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) over Better Together (Ori Gold and Hadar Horwitz)

El Tigre over Moizilla and Zombie Six in a Triple Threat Match

Gin Sevani over Angie Savage

Nacho Daddy (Bovi) and Biggie Biggz over The Faithful (Freddy Flores and Tariq Tarvos) via Countout

Rancho Camacho over Alec Tomas to retain the House of Lucha Championship

Wicked Wickett vs. Biagio Cescenzo ended in a No Contest. Wicked Wickett retains the Dreamslam Championship

The Rico Bros (Ray and Mando Rico), Rillawolf, Allan Breeze, and Mike Cheq over The Party Juggernauts (Mikey O’Shea and Guy Cool), Eddie Vice, and badXmeetsXnastyy (Chris Nasty and Honest John) in an Elimination Match

Order of elimination:

Mikey O’Shea by Rillawolf

Guy Cool by Rillawolf

Mondo Rico by Eddie Vice

Ray Rico by Honest John

Eddie Vice by Allan Breeze

Mike Chex by Honest John

Honest John by Allan Breeze

Rillawolf by Chris Nasty

Chris Nasty by Alan Breeze