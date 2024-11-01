Dreamslam Wrestling presented Dreamslam Slam of the Dead at Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.
Dreamslam Wrestling
Slam of the Dead
November 1st, 2024
Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Raymond Bright over Chaz Price and Dante Griffith in a Triple Threat Match
The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) over Better Together (Ori Gold and Hadar Horwitz)
El Tigre over Moizilla and Zombie Six in a Triple Threat Match
Gin Sevani over Angie Savage
Nacho Daddy (Bovi) and Biggie Biggz over The Faithful (Freddy Flores and Tariq Tarvos) via Countout
Rancho Camacho over Alec Tomas to retain the House of Lucha Championship
Wicked Wickett vs. Biagio Cescenzo ended in a No Contest. Wicked Wickett retains the Dreamslam Championship
The Rico Bros (Ray and Mando Rico), Rillawolf, Allan Breeze, and Mike Cheq over The Party Juggernauts (Mikey O’Shea and Guy Cool), Eddie Vice, and badXmeetsXnastyy (Chris Nasty and Honest John) in an Elimination Match
Order of elimination:
Mikey O’Shea by Rillawolf
Guy Cool by Rillawolf
Mondo Rico by Eddie Vice
Ray Rico by Honest John
Eddie Vice by Allan Breeze
Mike Chex by Honest John
Honest John by Allan Breeze
Rillawolf by Chris Nasty
Chris Nasty by Alan Breeze
