Millennium Pro Wrestling – 1 November 2024 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 11/01/2024

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Day of the Dead at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Day of the Dead
November 1st, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Rebel Storm) over Draven Silvera and Bucio

Roberto Perez over David Madison

Cody Prince and Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas, Diego Valens, and Auntie Hydie)

Miggy Rose over Jamie Iovine via submission

Danny Divine over El Primohenio

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 1 November 2024 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.