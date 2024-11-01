Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Day of the Dead at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Day of the Dead
November 1st, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Rebel Storm) over Draven Silvera and Bucio
Roberto Perez over David Madison
Cody Prince and Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas, Diego Valens, and Auntie Hydie)
Miggy Rose over Jamie Iovine via submission
Danny Divine over El Primohenio
