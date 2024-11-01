Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Day of the Dead at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Day of the Dead

November 1st, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli and Rebel Storm) over Draven Silvera and Bucio

Roberto Perez over David Madison

Cody Prince and Bubble Trouble (Barbie Boi and Nina) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas, Diego Valens, and Auntie Hydie)

Miggy Rose over Jamie Iovine via submission

Danny Divine over El Primohenio