Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW Monster Bash in National City, CA. Click for results.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW Monster Bash
October 31st, 2024
National City, CA
Brooke Havoc over Vipress
Dark Sheik over Broski Jimmy
Juicy Finau over Bobby Flaco
Effy over Rob Shit
Gringo Loco over Rey Horus
Masha Slamovich over Zara Zakher to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Championship
Mike Bailey over Super Crazy
CJ Tino over Arial Van Go, J2 Mattioli, Robin Shaw, Boa Silva, Antonio Rivers, and El Primohenio in a Scramble Match
Ciclope over Arez
