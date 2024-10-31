Game Changer Wrestling – 31 October 2024 – Results

Game Changer Wrestling
GCW Monster Bash
October 31st, 2024
National City, CA

Brooke Havoc over Vipress

Dark Sheik over Broski Jimmy

Juicy Finau over Bobby Flaco

Effy over Rob Shit

Gringo Loco over Rey Horus

Masha Slamovich over Zara Zakher to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Championship

Mike Bailey over Super Crazy

CJ Tino over Arial Van Go, J2 Mattioli, Robin Shaw, Boa Silva, Antonio Rivers, and El Primohenio in a Scramble Match

Ciclope over Arez

