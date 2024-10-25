Millennium Pro Wrestling – 25 October 2024 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling held The King of Xtreme 2024 in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
King of Xtreme 2024
October 25, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Eddie Roar over The Rebel Storm in a Hardcore Match
Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) over The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Diego Valens over Barbie Boi in a Barbie Boi’s Toy Chest Match
Brendan Divine over Robin Shaw in an I Quit Match to retain the MPW Championship
Miggy Rose over J2 Mattioli, Danny Divine, Draven Silvera, and Ray Rosas in a King of Xtreme Match
