UWN PrimeTime LIVE – 06 October 2020 – Results

D’Angelo Dinero and Watts defeated Effy and Zicky Dice in the main event of the October 6, 2020 episode of United Wrestling Network’s PrimeTime LIVE. Click for full results.

United Wresting Network

PrimeTime LIVE – Episode 4

October 6, 2020

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Levi Shapiro over Bryan Idol.

Lacey Ryan over Vipress to retain the FSW Women’s Championship.

4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) over Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Ricky Mandel).

Chris Dickinson over Max Caster.

The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido) over The Bodega (Danny Limelight & King Fat Boy).

D’Angelo Dinero & Watts over Effy & Zicky Dice.