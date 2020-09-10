Prime Time Live News & Notes – September 10, 2020

The United Wrestling Network has made several announcements for the debut of its weekly live pay-per-view series, Prime Time Live, on next Tuesday, September 15, 2020. In addition to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship between Nick Aldis and Mike Bennett, the United Television Network and West Coast Pro Championships will be defended. The UWN has also announced the broadcast team for the event.

The main event for the debut episode of Prime Time Live will be NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defending against Mike Bennett. According to NWA historian and journalist Jason Caley this will be the first time the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship has been defended in Long Beach since August 30, 1952.

The current lineup for the pay-per-view is:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Mike Bennett

United Television Championship

Dan Joseph (c) vs. Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price

West Coast Pro Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Sparks

Heather Monroe w/ Halston Boddy vs. Kamille

The Tribe vs. Wolf Zaddies

Chris Dickinson vs. TBA

There will be additional matches for September 15 to be announced soon. NWA Women’s World’s Champion Thunder Rosa will appear on the second episode and Priscilla Kelly has been announced for Prime Time Live as well, though it is unclear if she will appear on the debut episode in any capacity.

The broadcast team for Prime Time Live will consist of longtime UWN commentator, and former Impact Wrestling commentator Todd Keneley and recent NXT on-air-talent Alyssa Marino (formerly Kathy Campanelli throughout the Southern California wrestling scene). NWA lead announcer Joe Galli will be on the broadcast as well from his home base in San Antonio Texas, checking in with special reports, interviews, and breaking news. UWN President and NWA on-air-talent David Marquez will handle interviews along with Mayra Dias Gomes. UWN and NJPW Ring Announcer Adnan Kureishy has joined the broadcast team as well.

The popular series Ten Pounds of Gold that helped relaunch the legendary brand has returned with a close look at the Prime Time Live Main Event of Aldis vs. Bennett:

Prime Time Live will be the first wrestling pay-per-view to be available on cable to take place in Southern California since WWE’s Survivor Series on November 18, 2018. The pay-per-view will cost $7.99 and will air at 5:00 p.m. Pacific. It will be available on cable through inDemand and streaming through Fite.tv.