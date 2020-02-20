Q Pro – 20 February 2020 – Results

Buggy Nova and Christina Von Eerie defeated the RockNES Monsters in the main event of Q Pro’s February 20 event in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Quintessential Pro Wrestling
Thank You Buggy
February 20, 2020
American Legion 335
South Gate, CA

Viva Van over Katarina Leigh.

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Voros Twins.

Miranda Alize over Lacey Ryan.

Lucas Riley over Joey Ryan.

Chris Bey over Ray Rosas.

Heather Monroe over Gina Medina.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor over Jeff Cobb.

Buggy Nova & Christina Von Eerie over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).

