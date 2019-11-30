AWS – 30 November 2019 – Results

The Wolf Zaddies defeated True Grit to win the AWS Tag Team Championship in the main event of the November 30 AWS event in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

Calling It A Day

November 30, 2019

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Viva Van over Simone Sherie.

Johnny Paradise over Dicky Mayer, Hunter Freeman, and Mike Camden.

8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) over Yuma & Watts.

The Millennials (Daniel Moon, Danny Devine, & Brendan Divine) over Ray Rosas, Frankie Frank, & Diego Valens.

Ruby Raze & Vipress over Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo).

Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Team High Rish (Steven Andrews & Simon Lotto).

Andy Brown over B-Boy to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship.

Acero Dorado and Piloto Suicida went to a double DQ as the last two wrestlers in an elimination match. Human Tornado, Hector Canales, and Shamu Jr. were also in the match.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) to win the AWS Tag Team Championship,