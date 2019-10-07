WWE Monday Night Raw – 07 October 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 10/07/2019

WWE held Monday Night Raw in Bakersfield on October 7, 2019. Click for full results from the event.

World Wrestling Entertainment
Monday Night Raw
October 7, 2019
Rabobank Arena
Bakersfield, CA

WWE main Event

Cedric Alexander over Cesaro.

The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) over Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in a non-title match.

WWE Monday Night Raw

Natalya over Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match. [17’10]

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) over Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a non-title match. [16’32]

Aleister Black over The Singh Brothers in a handicap match. [1’07]

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson over Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado) [9’25]

Asuka & Kairi Sane over Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. [11’28]

Ricochet over Apollo Crews. [4’00]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "WWE Monday Night Raw – 07 October 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.