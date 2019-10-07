WWE Monday Night Raw – 07 October 2019 – Results

WWE held Monday Night Raw in Bakersfield on October 7, 2019. Click for full results from the event.
World Wrestling Entertainment
Monday Night Raw
October 7, 2019
Rabobank Arena
Bakersfield, CA
WWE main Event
Cedric Alexander over Cesaro.
The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) over Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in a non-title match.
WWE Monday Night Raw
Natalya over Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match. [17’10]
The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) over Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a non-title match. [16’32]
Aleister Black over The Singh Brothers in a handicap match. [1’07]
AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson over Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado) [9’25]
Asuka & Kairi Sane over Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. [11’28]
Ricochet over Apollo Crews. [4’00]
