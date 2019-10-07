WOW – Women of Wrestling returns to the LA Comic Con

WOW – Women of Wrestling is returning to the LA Comic Con this weekend with autograph signings and a live match. This will be the second year in a row WOW has taken part in the LA Comic Con. Scheduled to appear are LA Lakers and WOW owner Jeanie Buss, WOW and GLOW founder David McLane, Tessa Blanchard, The Beast, and Teal Piper among others.

WOW – Women of Wrestling will be at booth #103.

Here is the complete schedule for WOW at the LA Comic Con:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 – 1:00PM-8:00PM at Booth #103

Free Autograph Signings: Superheroes Keta Rush, The Dagger, The Beast, Cowgirl Casey Dakota, and Adriana Gambino will conduct signings at Booth #103 on the convention floor.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 – 9:30AM-7:00PM at Booth #103

Free Autograph Signings: The tag-team duo Dixie Darlings, Chainsaw, and Angelica Dante will conduct signings at Booth (#103) on the convention floor.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 – WRESTLING MATCH 3:00 PM at Booth #103

The Beast will compete against The Lioness in the ring at Booth #103 on the convention floor.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 – Starting at 3:30 PM at Booth #103

Free Autograph Signings: WOW and Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW and GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) Founder David McLane, and WOW Champion Tessa Blanchard will conduct limited edition print signings while supplies lasts, starting at 3:30 pm at Booth #103 on the convention floor.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 – 9:30AM-5:00PM at Booth #103

Free Autograph Signings: Superheroes Genesis, Exodus, The Lioness, and Teal Piper will conduct signings at Booth 103 on the convention floor.

Here is the full press release from WOW: