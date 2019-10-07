WOW – Women of Wrestling returns to the LA Comic Con

WOW – Women of Wrestling is returning to the LA Comic Con this weekend with autograph signings and a live match. This will be the second year in a row WOW has taken part in the LA Comic Con. Scheduled to appear are LA Lakers and WOW owner Jeanie Buss, WOW and GLOW founder David McLane, Tessa Blanchard, The Beast, and Teal Piper among others.
WOW – Women of Wrestling will be at booth #103.
Here is the complete schedule for WOW at the LA Comic Con:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 – 1:00PM-8:00PM at Booth #103
Free Autograph Signings: Superheroes Keta Rush, The Dagger, The Beast, Cowgirl Casey Dakota, and Adriana Gambino will conduct signings at Booth #103 on the convention floor.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 – 9:30AM-7:00PM at Booth #103
Free Autograph Signings: The tag-team duo Dixie Darlings, Chainsaw, and Angelica Dante will conduct signings at Booth (#103) on the convention floor.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 – WRESTLING MATCH 3:00 PM at Booth #103
The Beast will compete against The Lioness in the ring at Booth #103 on the convention floor.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 – Starting at 3:30 PM at Booth #103
Free Autograph Signings: WOW and Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, WOW and GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) Founder David McLane, and WOW Champion Tessa Blanchard will conduct limited edition print signings while supplies lasts, starting at 3:30 pm at Booth #103 on the convention floor.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 – 9:30AM-5:00PM at Booth #103
Free Autograph Signings: Superheroes Genesis, Exodus, The Lioness, and Teal Piper will conduct signings at Booth 103 on the convention floor.
Here is the full press release from WOW:
Los Angeles – October 4, 2019 – Jeanie Buss’ powerful roster of Superheroes from AXS TV’s groundbreaking hit series WOW – Women Of Wrestling soar into the 9TH Annual Los Angeles Comic Con. The only all-female wrestling promotion returns for a weekend of autograph signings headlined by a special live wrestling event on the convention floor, featuring the phenom of professional wrestling, The Beast and The Lioness.
Starting on Friday, October 11 and continuing through the weekend, attendees will be able to visit Booth 103 to purchase exclusive WOW merchandise and step into the WOW ring for an unforgettable photo opportunity with their favorite WOW Superheroes. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the convention’s 100,000-plus attendees will continue to meet their favorite Superheroes before the WOW Experience presents live wrestling at 3 PM when The Beast steps into the ring to wrestle The Lioness —giving fans a unique chance to witness, firsthand, the hard-hitting action that made WOW the most-watched live series in AXS TV’s history. The match will be followed with fans having the privilege of meeting trailblazing Los Angeles Lakers Owner and WOW Owner Jeanie Buss in person as she joins Impact Wrestling and WOW sensation The Born Legendä Tessa Blanchard and GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) creator and WOW visionary David McLane for a special autograph event, signing a limited number of collectable posters created by Headlock Comics. The WOW showcase closes out on Sunday with the first-ever appearance of WOW Superhero Teal Piper, daughter of beloved wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper.
WOW – Women Of Wrestling airs every Saturday at 8pE/5pP on AXS TV. The series’ second season is headlined by an intense tournament, pitting the promotion’s top duos against each other in a fight for the WOW Tag-Team Championship. Each week’s matchups feature expert ringside commentary and analysis from David McLane and Steven Dickey, as a slate of new Superheroes—led by Venomous and Chainsaw—and returning favorites vie to pry WOW’s coveted crown from reigning champion Tessa Blanchard.
“WOW is proud to return to L.A. Comic Con for the third consecutive year, after making history in 2018 with the convention’s first-ever live wrestling event,” said WOW Owner Buss. “Our WOW warriors are true Superheroes come to life, featuring some of the top female talent in professional wrestling today. I’m excited for them to show L.A. Comic Con attendees the larger-than-life personalities and incredible athleticism that only WOW offers, as they put their skills on full display in the ring and interact with the loyal fans who have helped make WOW a breakout hit on AXS TV.”
For general information and tickets for L.A. Comic Con, please visit https://bit.ly/2AK93Ov. And WOW Fans will receive a 12% discount off each ticket price when using the code WOW19.
Be the first to comment on "WOW – Women of Wrestling returns to the LA Comic Con"