Last Bar Wrestling dates for AEW contracted wrestlers announced

Bar Wrestling will soon look a lot different. Today the promotion announced that Luchasaurus will be making his last Bar Wrestling appearance on September 4 in Baldwin Park, CA. Additionally we can report that Scorpio Sky, Peter Avalon, Jungle Boy, Brandon Cutler, and Rick Knox will be making their Bar Wrestling farewell on September 18 in Los Angeles, CA.

The wrestlers and Rick Knox all are under contract with All Elite Wrestling. With AEW’s weekly program on TNT beginning on October 2, they will no longer be available for Bar Wrestling dates.

We asked Bar Wrestling promoter Joey Ryan about the departures and he stated “All of them are going to be missed and were a big part of Bar Wrestling. Independent wrestling is really strong right now and there is a lot of talent this opens up spots for, not just in Bar Wrestling, but everywhere. It should be exciting.”

As of press time, Bar Wrestling has held 42 events to date. Luchasaurus has wrestled 37 matches in the promotion, which is the second-most behind only Joey Ryan. Peter Avalon has 31 matches in Bar Wrestling, Scorpio Sky 25, Brandon Cutler 11, and Jungle Boy 10. Rick Knox has been a referee on the majority of the promotion’s events as well.

Luchasaurus will make his Bar Wrestling farewell at The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness on September 4, 2019, at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park. His match has not been announced.

Scorpio Sky, Peter Avalon, Jungle Boy, Brandon Cutler, and Rick Knox will make their last Bar Wrestling appearance at I Was in the Pool on September 18, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. No matches have been announced for that event as the promotion doesn’t generally announce matches until after the previous show has concluded.

The first Bar Wrestling event the AEW contracted wrestlers will not be available for is You Got It, Dude on October 9, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater.