GCF – 03 November 2018 – Quick Results

Danny Limelight defeated Mariachi Loco to retain his GCF SoCal Championship in the main event of Gold Coast Federation’s November 3 event in Stanton, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Gold Coast Federation

November 3, 2018

De La O Jiu Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Donnie Suarez over Biagio Crescenzo in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

SoCal Crazy over Phoenix Kid.

Max X over Toxic Trent in an underground rules match to retain the UEW ITV Championship.

Heavy Hitters over Divine Intervention.

Max McManus over Gustin Uberstud.

Danny Limelight over Mariachi Loco to retain the GCF SoCal Championship.