Southern California College Wrestling News & Notes 11/05/2018

With the college wrestling season underway, we have the latest updates from Southern California’s university wrestling programs. Click for today’s update.

CSU Bakersfield – NCAA D1

The Roadrunners started off the season on a high note on November 1, defeating San Francisco State 38-3 and Life Pacific 38-6.

Sean Nickel, who is ranked No. 12 in the country by both Wrestling Insider Magazine and Trackwrestling in the 133 pound weight-class, picked up two wins. Nickel pinned Jordan Gurrola of SF State and earned an 18-3 technical fall against Anthony Vargas of Life Pacific.

Alex Hernandez-Figueroa also earned two decisions in the 125 pound weight-class, defeating SF State’s Angelo Reyes 15-6 and Life Pacific’s Nate Yanez 14-3.

This upcoming weekend CSU Bakersfield will be heading east for four tough duals. On November 9, the Roadrunners will have three duals at Kent State. They will be facing Kent State, #3 Iowa, and #19 Wisconsin. On Saturday, November 10, they will be traveling to Pittsburgh.

November 1, 2018 – CSUB 38, SF State 3

125: Alex Hernandez-Figueroa (CSUB) over Angelo Reyes (SFS) (MD 15-6)

133: Sean Nickell (CSUB) over Jordan Gurrola (SFS) (Fall 5:00)

141: Noah Blakley-Beanes (CSUB) over Brandon Vu (SFS) (Dec 5-4)

149: Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) over Isiah Alva (SFS) (Dec 13-6)

157: Wyatt Gerl (CSUB) over Romeo Medina-Ontiveros (SFS) (Dec 3-1)

165: Maxamillian Schneider (SFS) over Jacob Thalin (CSUB) (Dec 13-9)

174: Bryan Battisto (CSUB A) over Kurtis Clem (SFS) (MD 13-3)

184: Dominic Ducharme (CSUB) over Justin Pichedwatana (SFS) (Fall 5:00)

197: Mark Penyacsek (CSUB) over Kevin Henry (SFS) (MD 9-0)

285: Jacob Sieder (CSUB) over Ricardo Jaramillo (SFS) (TF 21-6 6:23)

November 1, 2018 – CSUB 38, Life Pacific 6

125: Alex Hernandez-Figueroa (CSUB) over Nate Yanez (Life) (MD 14-3)

133: Sean Nickell (CSUB) over Anthony Vargas (Life) (TF 18-3 7:00)

141: Elijah Palacio (Life) over Carlos Herrera (CSBA) (Dec 9-4)

149: Kalani Tonge (CSUB) over Aaron Mora (Life) (TF 17-1 6:53)

157: Josh Annis (CSUB) over Kevin Pastor-Beltran (Life) (TF 16-1 4:38)

165: Jacob Thalin (CSUB) over Connor Hayes (Life) (TF 17-2 5:00)

174: Reed South (CSUB) over Dustin Smith (Life) (TF 19-2 6:01)

184: Gerardo Hernandez (Life) over Matt Penyacsek (CSUB) (Dec 9-5)

197: Josh Loomer (CSUB) over (Life) (For.)

285: Jarrod Snyder (CSUB) over Tony DaCosta (Life) (Dec 2-0)

Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo – NCAA D1

The Mustangs finished second overall in the team standings at the Menlo Open at Menlo College in Atherton, CA on November 3. Menlo College finished first with 130 points, Cal Poly was second with 110 points, and Life Pacific came in third with 78 points.

In the tournament’s individual results, Ben Martinez placed first at 125-pounds, Yoshito Funakoshi won the 133-pound division, and Joshy Cortez won the 157-pound championship.

Cal Poly will host Cal Baptist for its first dual meet of the 2018-19 season on November 10.

California Baptist – NCAA D1

Cal Baptist will open its season on November 10 at Cal Poly. They will then meet #2 Ohio State at home on November 16.

Life Pacific – NAIA

Life Pacific Wrestling competed in the first wrestling dual in the school’s history on November 1, 2018 when they lost to San Francisco State 39-6. They were then defeated by CSU Bakersfield 38-6.

They will have their first home dual in school history on November 8, 2018 against Mt. San Antonio College.

November 1, 2018 – San Francisco State 39, Life Pacific 6

125: Angelo Reyes (SFS) over Nate Yanez (Life) (Fall 3:18)

133: Jordan Gurrola (SFS) over Anthony Vargas (Life) (Dec 10-9)

141: Elijah Palacio (Life) over Brandon Vu (SFS) (Dec 14-9)

149: Isiah Alva (SFS) over Aaron Mora (Life) (Fall 5:00)

157: Romeo Medina-Ontiveros (SFS) over Kevin Pastor-Beltran (Life) (MD 13-1)

165: Maxamillian Schneider (SFS) over Connor Hayes (Life) (Fall 3:31)

174: Kurtis Clem (SFS) over Jeremiah Smith (Life) (MD 15-5)

184: Justin Pichedwatana (SFS) over Gerardo Hernandez (Life) (MD 16-3)

197: Kevin Henry (SFS) over (Life) (For.)

285: Tony DaCosta (Life) over Ricardo Jaramillo (SFS) (Dec 3-2)

November 1, 2018 – CSUB 38, Life Pacific 6

125: Alex Hernandez-Figueroa (CSUB) over Nate Yanez (Life) (MD 14-3)

133: Sean Nickell (CSUB) over Anthony Vargas (Life) (TF 18-3 7:00)

141: Elijah Palacio (Life) over Carlos Herrera (CSBA) (Dec 9-4)

149: Kalani Tonge (CSUB) over Aaron Mora (Life) (TF 17-1 6:53)

157: Josh Annis (CSUB) over Kevin Pastor-Beltran (Life) (TF 16-1 4:38)

165: Jacob Thalin (CSUB) over Connor Hayes (Life) (TF 17-2 5:00)

174: Reed South (CSUB) over Dustin Smith (Life) (TF 19-2 6:01)

184: Gerardo Hernandez (Life) over Matt Penyacsek (CSUB) (Dec 9-5)

197: Josh Loomer (CSUB) over (Life) (For.)

285: Jarrod Snyder (CSUB) over Tony DaCosta (Life) (Dec 2-0)