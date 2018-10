Ground Zero – 27 October 2018 – Quick Results

Corey Jackson defeated Terex in the main event of Ground Zero’s October 27 event in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

NINE

October 27, 2018

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Hunter Freeman over Juan Mattioli. [8’30]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) and DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) via dual lariats on AK Rambe. [10’09]

Douglas James over Adrian Quest via frog splash. [14’10]

Dom Kubrick over Jake Atlas, Lucas Riley, and Alonzo Alvarez via slam on Alvarez. [10’53]

Tyler Bateman over B-Boy via Death from Above. [20’01]

Tomaste over Joe Heiken by submission. [8’22]

Ruby Raze over Andy Brown via Soul Eater. [10’56]

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Chris Bey & Suede Thompson. [13’00]

Corey Jackson over Terex via jumping legdrop bulldog. [21’09]