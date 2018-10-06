EWF – 05 October 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown tapped out Ty Ray in the main event of EWF’s October 5 show in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

October 5, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Jorel Nelson over Danny Limelight.

Mariachi Loco over The Deadly Shot Kasai.

Super Beetle & Tonga Kid over Congo Crush & Friar Juan Roman.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) to retain the EWF Tag Team Titles.

Andy Brown over Ty Ray by submission.

Note: The fate of the vacant EWF Heavyweight Championship will be decided in a 16 wrestler tournament on November 2 in Covina.