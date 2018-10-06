D6W – 06 October 18 – Quick Results

Destination Six Wrestling ran a show in Barstow, CA. Click for results.

Destination Six Wrestling

Kingdom of Heaven

October 6th, 2018

D6W Arena

Barstow, CA

Oso Loco defeated Aguilera via pinfall.

Azrael defeated Dylan Kyle Cox to advance in the Kingdom of Heaven tournament.

Koto Hiro defeated Voodoo Master to advance in the Kingdom of Heaven tournament.

Sean Black defeated Rudy Rogers to advance in the Kingdom of Heaven tournament.

Dom Kubrick defeated Mikey O’Shea to advance in the Kingdom of Heaven tournament.

Dom Kubrick defeated Sean Black to advance tot he finals of the Kingdom of Heaven tournament.

Azrael defeated Koto Hiro to advance tot he finals of the Kingdom of Heaven tournament.

Ashley Grace defeated Marriah Moreno to retain the D6W Women’s Championship.

Dom Kubrick defeated Azrael in the finals of the Kingdom of Heaven tournament to become the King of Destination Six Wrestling.

Richie Slade defeated Vintage Dragon and Matt Vandagriff in a Triple Threat Match to retain the D6W Championship.