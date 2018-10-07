Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling – 06 October 2018 – Quick Results

Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling presented the second annual Crimson Cup tournament in Sun Valley, CA on October 8th. Click for results.

Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling

Crimson Cup Tournament 2

October 6th, 2018

VFW Post #10040

Sun Valley, CA

Michael Krueger & JD Horror defeated Homeless Jimmy & Aiden Blackheart in a “House of Horrors” Deathmatch to advance to the semifinals.



Markus Crane & The Insaniac defeated G-Raver & Drew Chaos in a “Crimson Tide” Deathmatch to advance to the semifinals.

Neil Diamond Cutter & Gregor Petrov defeated Terex & Phoenix Kidd in a “Guns N Rosez” Deathmatch to advance to the semifinals.

Shlak & John Wayne Murdoch defeated Gweedo & B.C. Killer in a “Gash N Slash” Taipei Deathmatch to advance to the semifinals.

Non-tournament Match: Fern Owens defeated Sage Sin in a Pumpkin Patch Deathmatch



John Wayne Murdoch defeated SHLAK, Neil Diamond Cutter and Gregor Petrov in a “Jigsaw’s Deathmatch” to advanced to the finals of the 2018 Crimson Cup.

Michael Krueger defeated The Insaniac, Markus Crane and J.D. Horror in a “Nightmare on BLOOD St.” Deathmatch to advance to the finals of the 2018 Crimson Cup.

Non-tournament Match: Carnage defeated Rik Luxury to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship.

Michael Krueger defeated John Wayne Murdoch in a “Bordello of Blood” Steel Cage Deathmatch in the finals of the 2018 Crimson Cup.