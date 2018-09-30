NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed – 30 September 2018 – Results

The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach on September 30. Click for full results.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Fighting Spirit Unleashed
September 30, 2018
Walter Pyramid
Long Beach, CA
Attendance: 3,007
Dark Match
NJPW LA Dojo Young Lion Showcase
Clark Connors over Alex Coughlin via ref stoppage. [7’33]
Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, and ACH over Rocky Romero and Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) via Dodon on Romero by Taguchi. [8’55]
Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels over Bullet Club (Hangman Page & Chase Owens) via Best Meltzer Ever. [8’14]
Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Jeff Cobb o er Chuckie T (Chuck Taylor), Beretta (Trent?), and Hirooki Goto via Tour of the Islands on Chuckie T by Cobb. [12’04]
Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre, Jr. and the Killer Elite Squad [Davey Boy Smith, Jr. & Lance Archer]) over Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and EVIL) via rolling back clutch on EVIL by Sabre Jr.. [9’27]
Gedo and Jay White over KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi via Blade Runner on Tanahashi by White. [8’52]
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament
Marty Scurll over Will Ospreay via The Graduation. [16’08]
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match
Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) over Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) via Killshot to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. [19’21]
IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match
Cody over Juice Robinson via small package to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. [16’45]
The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii via Golden Trigger. [23’05]
