CWFH News & Notes 09/10/2018

Today we have the latest on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood including an appearance by Cody Rhodes, the UWN Television Championship changing hands, the Hollywood Heritage Title being defended in Japan, and more. Click for today’s update.

Cody Rhodes, will be making his first public appearance as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at the September 16 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood television tapings on September 16 in Port Hueneme. Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis, who made somewhat frequent appearances at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, for the championship at the All In pay-per-view in Chicago, IL on September 1. This will be Rhodes’ first appearance in the promotion. There will also be a post-show opportunity to get a picture with Cody Rhodes for $20.00.

The rematch between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis will happen at the NWA’s 70th Anniversary show in Nashville, TN on October 21.

Oliver Grimsley defeated Ray Rosas for the United Wrestling Network’s Television Championship at Championship Wrestling from Arizona’s September 9 television tapings in Mesa, AZ. Even though the title has been theoretically meant to be defended across all of the different promotions that are part of the United Wrestling Network, this is the first time the title has changed hands outside of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Rosas held the title for 92 days since winning it from Scorpio Sky on June 10, 2018. This was the second time Rosas made a title defense outside of Port Hueneme, having also defended it on a DRKLGHT Wrestling event in Los Angeles. Grimsley is the 17th champion in the title’s history.

Willie Mack defended the Hollywood Heritage Championship, along with the House of Hardcore Twitch Television Championship at Dragon Gate’s September 6 event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. He defeated Shun Skywalker in 12:54 with a Chocolate Thunder Bomb. This was the first time the Hollywood Heritage Title was defended in Japan.

Willie Mack vs. Shun Skywalker – Dragon Gate – Tokyo Japan

(c) Willie Mack

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is now airing in Hawaii on Saturday nights at 10:30 p.m. Hawaii time on K5.

The promotion’s television show will also begin airing in Montgomery, AL on September 16 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC 32 WNCF.

The match between David Arquette and RJ City that was taped all the way back on July 15 will finally air on this weekend’s episode of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s television program.