King of the Cage announce fights set for Full Speed on 9/28 in Alpine, CA

King of the Cage have announced several fights set for King of the Cage: Full Speed, set to take place at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, CA on September 28th, 2018.

The promotion issued the following press release on their website:

King of the Cage debuts at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California on Saturday, September 28, 2018 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a showdown in the Welterweight division featuring Jeffrey Peterson vs. Sam Liera. The co-main event will be undefeated Bantamweight Johnny Munoz vs. Walel Watson. Also featured on the card will be two Women’s fights featuring Micaela “Micky” Rampage vs. Celine Anderson and Kristina Pettigrew vs. Jocelyn Kaufman.

Main Event – Welterweight (170 lbs.)

Jeffrey “The Administrator” Peterson (9-5), San Diego, California (Alliance MMA) vs. Sam Liera (12-10), Fullerton, California (CSW). Peterson has won his last six of seven fights. Liera is a veteran fighter, who is top ranked in the Welterweight division.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight (135 lbs.)

Johnny “Kid Kvenbo” Munoz (7-0), Norco, California (C-Quence MMA) vs. Walel “The Gazelle” Watson (14-11), San Diego, California. Munoz has never lost in both his professional and amateur career and six of his seven pro fights have been won is the first round. Watson’s last win was an impressive rear naked choke in only thirty-nine seconds of the first round.

Featured Event – Women’s Flyweight (135 lbs.)

Micaela “Micky” Rampage, Illinois vs. Celine Anderson, New York

Featured Event – Women’s Flyweight (130 lbs.)

Kristina Pettigrew, San Diego, California vs. Jocelyn Kaufman, Montana

Other Featured Fights:

Anthony Jimenez vs. Mauricio Diaz, Bantamweight (140 lbs.)

Riley Timmons vs Ramona Esparza, Lightweight (150 lbs.)

Kevin Wirth vs Geoffrey Villareal, Jr. Flyweight (125 lbs.)

Hector Valenzuela vs Alberto Trujillo, Jr. Flyweight (125 lbs.)

Jonathan Salazar vs Dennis Fisher, Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Enrique Marte vs Victor Sydnor, Jr. Flyweight (125 lbs.)

Matt Ebert vs Mike Valdez, Heavyweight

*Fight Card Subject to Change

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV. MAVTV is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 214), Verizon FiOS (channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of regional distributors.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and fights start at 6:30 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets available. For Ticket Information visit AXS.com, Viejas.com, the Viejas Gift Shop or call (619) 445-5400. 21+, Rain or Shine, no outside food or drink.