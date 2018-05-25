PWG “Bask in His Glory” – 25 May 2018 – Results

WALTER defeated Sammy Guevara to retain the PWG World Title in the main event of PWG’s Bask in His Glory on May 25 in Reseda. Click for full results.



Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Bask in His Glory

May 25, 2018

American Legion Post #308

Reseda, CA

Tyler Bateman over Andy Brown with a jumping tombstone piledriver. [13’17]

Rey Horus over Jake Atlas via Tornado DDT. [14’03]

Bandido over Robbie Eagles via top rope torture rack into a Falcon Arrow. [13’37]

Adam Brooks over Keith Lee via Senton Bomb. [20’43]

Jonah Rock over Timothy Thatcher via Frog Splash. [13’08]

Matthew Riddle over David Starr via cradle tombstone piledriver from the 2nd rope. [18’22]

WALTER over Sammy Guevara via lariat to retain the PWG World Championship. [17’17]