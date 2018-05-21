Bar Wrestling Announces Lineup for Their First Anniversary Show on June 28

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for its first anniversary show on June 28, 2018 at the American Legion post 241 in Baldwin Park. The show, titled Cover Your Butts in homage to Jurassic Park, will feature 30 wrestlers, which is the most of any Bar Wrestling show to date.

Making their Bar Wrestling debuts on June 28 will be Andrew Everett, The Handicap Heroes (Zach Gowen and Gregory Iron), Jimmy Jacobs, Matt Knicks, Mia Yim, Miranda Alize, Rachael Ellering, and Stevie Fierce. This will be the Southern California debuts for Gregory Iron and Miranda Alize, and will be Zach Gowen’s first match in Southern California since 2007.

Making their Bar Wrestling returns will be Brian Cage, Britt Baker, Chelsea Green, DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom), Douglas James, Joey Ryan, Killer Baes (Heather Monroe and Laura James), Kris Wolf, Luchasaurus, Melissa Santos, PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas), RockNES Monsters (Kevin Martenson and YUMA), Super Panda, Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, and Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Tyler Bateman).

No matches have been officially announced for the event; however a match with Brian Cage teaming with Melissa Santos versus DoomFly was setup at the last Bar Wrestling event on May 17, 2018. This will be Melissa Santos’ first wrestling match since the June 12, 2016 Lucha Underground tapings when she teamed with Fenix to face Marty the Moth Martinez and Mariposa. Melissa Santos has also wrestled as La Nina for Women of Wrestling. Brian Cage appeared in the first match in Bar Wrestling history, when he defeated Penta El Zero M.

Bar Wrestling was created by Joey Ryan and held their first show on June 8, 2017. Cover Your Butts will be the thirteenth event held by the promotion, all at American Legion post 241 in Baldwin Park.

Tickets are available now for a pre-sale price of $20.00 at Brown Paper Tickets. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Pacific.