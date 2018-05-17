SoCal News & Notes 05/17/2018

In today’s News & Notes we have the latest on the death of Buddha Khan, and updates from FIST Combat, Baja Stars USA, Maverick Pro, Rival Pro, AWS, PPRay’s birthday, and more. Plus a listing of all of this week’s upcoming events. Click for the latest updates in Southern California pro-wrestling.

—

Edward Carter III, who wrestled as Buddha Khan, died on May 16 due to complications from a fall he had several months ago. He was 78. From Los Angeles, he did track and field in high school, and was trained in pro-wrestling by Billy Darnell. He appeared frequently at the Olympic Auditorium at the end of the LeBell territory days, and later held the California Championship Wrestling Tag-Team championship with “Pistol” Pete Marquez in the mid `1980s. Carter also wrestled for AWA on their Las Vegas tapings, icluding facing a young Shawn Michaels in 1986. He continued to work for local Southern California independent promotions into the 1990s, and would even stop by the Santino Brothers School to help instruct newer wrestlers.

—

FIST Combat has announced the lineup for its June 8 show in San Diego. The main event will see Teddy Hart returning to the promotion to challenge Andy Brown for the FIST Championship. The event will also have AK Rambe (KC Douglas and Michael Hopkins) defending the FIST Tag-Team Championship against Sour Charm (Biagio Crescenzo and Donnie Suarez); Ruby Raze versus Sweet Daddy Benny Capricorn (B-Boy); a triple threat with Max McManus, Dicky Mayer, and Ryan Kidd; Kikutaro facing Biggie Biggz; and Dirty Ron McDonald challenging Randy Order for the FIST Combat hardcore title.

Sabu was originally going to be on the show but he was replaced with Teddy Hart when Sabu took a booking with Maverick Pro on June 23.

—

The May 26 FIST Combat show at Bay City Brewing has been canceled. It was scheduled to be a free show that was funded by local brewers, but the funding wasn’t there to cover the show.

—

A twenty-wrestler battle royal and Joey Ryan versus Max McManus will headline the May 31 FIST Combat show in La Mesa.

—

Maverick Pro has announced the venue for their June 23 event featuring quite a few wrestlers who became famous from ECW. The event will be held at CML Studios in Glendale. So far Shane Douglas, Sabu, Raven, Little Guido, Justin Credible, Super Crazy, Grado, Chris Bey, Jack Evans, Rachael Ellering, and Killer Kross have been announced for the event. VIP tickets to the event have already sold out.

The show being held in Glendale is interesting, as Glendale Municipal Code 5.32.020 actually bans professional wrestling events (as well as most other combat sports) in the city. The promotion was not made aware of any issues when booking the venue and they will be following up with the studio for clarification this week.

—

Baja Stars USA may have run its last stand alone show this past weekend. The promoter announced that they are dealing with a health issue and there won’t be any more shows for the foreseeable future after last Saturday’s event. The promotion is still handling the lucha libre portion of the May 19 San Diego Tacofest.

—

Rival Pro will be having a meet and greet with Scott Hall at their first anniversary show on August 25 in Pomona. Joey Ryan and Killer Kross will also be making their debuts with the promotion at the event.

—

AWS has added Barbi Hayden to their September 22 event in South Gate.

—

The main event of Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas’ birthday show in South Gate on June 14 will be Willie Mack defending the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Heritage title against Tito Escondido and Brian Cage.

—

PCW Ultra has added Meng to their pre-show meet and greet for their June 8 show in Wilmington.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling and MMA events:

5/17:

Bar Wrestling presents Aunt May in Baldwin Park, CA

5/18:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Wrestling Pro Wrestling in North Hollywood, CA

Santino Bros. presents Asskickers Kick Ass All Day in South Gate, CA

5/19:

Baja Stars USA at San Diego Taco Fest in San Diego, CA