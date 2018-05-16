A Quick Chat With Human Tornado

With Human Tornado announcing his retirement this past weekend, we took a moment to catch up with him. In our quick chat he clarified what is going on, if we will see him again, his biggest accomplishments, and more.

Steve: What is causing you to retire?

Human Tornado: The main cause for my in-ring retirement is from numerous situations. The original problem was my ACL injury 2008. I took time off and during that time I got checked for a clot in my body somewhere. Couldn’t find anything at the time, so I thought I could comeback, but I wasn’t thinking it all the way thru as I should have. And then I messed up my knee again. Didn’t wrestle 2011, came back at CZW in 2012. Just recently I discovered a lump around the same spot they checked years ago and it could be causing all types of problems. I feel fine, like I don’t feel sick or nothing crazy, just aching from 2000 back surgery.

Steve: When did you find out about it?

Human Tornado: After a show last year, I thought my leg seem a little swollen or I was getting buff. I was getting buff except one side wasn’t catching up. I have a doctor appointment this week to check it out.

Steve: When you took a break a few years ago was it the same issue?

Human Tornado: When I left PWG, I had to leave wrestling to take care of my grandpa who dropped ill. I figured at that time I could heal up and comeback but the situation at home got worse and I needed to stay home.

Steve: What are the chances of the Human Tornado wrestling again?

Human Tornado: Right now, I’m trying to honor the rest of the bookings I have for this year. I will be at ExpoLucha in Las Vegas in August. And I also have El Snowflake bookings to finish up.

Steve: If this is the end of your career, what do you think your biggest accomplishment was?

Human Tornado: I believe my biggest accomplishment would be going to training. Without it, well, let’s just say I would have been a tragedy the first year wrestling. “I’ll take the trained 15 year plan God. [laughs] Thank you.” And watching Candice get signed of course.

Steve: Do you think you’ll still be involved in wrestling in some way?

Human Tornado: A reason why I returned the first time was to still be involved in the scene anyway possible. I still feel that way today. I like watching the SoCal scene as a whole. SCU always kept that going with the website. SCCW I thought was a cool idea. It had a piece of everyone in one show. The scene has changed, some good some bad, but everyone got their learning faces on in the locker rooms. I know I’m limited but can still be involved in any type of way.

You can keep up to date with what is going on with Human Tornado by following him on Twitter. You can also support him by donating at his Patreon.