[Press Release] Ground Zero announces partnership with FITE

Ground Zero has announced a new partnership with FITE. Click to read Ground Zero’s press release.

(San Diego, CA) Southern California-based professional wrestling promotion Ground Zero is proud to announce a new partnership with FITE. With this agreement, Ground Zero looks to showcase the best performers that Southern California and other nearby territories have to offer on one of the leading digital platforms for professional wrestling and combat sports.

Beginning this summer with Ground Zero: Phase 1, full-length Ground Zero events will be streamed on the digital network and later made available for on-demand viewing shortly after. Viewers will also be able to take part in chats during broadcasts to give fans an interactive experience.

Ground Zero will be joining professional wrestling promotions such as Ring of Honor Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, EVOLVE, CMLL, and many other independent wrestling promotions who currently have content featured on FITE. The digital network is also the home of several high-level combat sporting events and content from the worlds of Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts, Kickboxing, and more.

FITE is the premiere digital network for combat sports, providing hours of live PPV and on-demand programming to combat sports fans all around the world. FITE features over 650 live combat sports events streamed to date, over 150 content distribution deals, and a library with 7,000 hours of content. With FITE, fans have the ability to watch events on their desktops, laptops, tablets, phones, streaming devices, and Smart TVs. Supported devices include Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, the PS4 browser, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

For more information on FITE, visit www.FITE.tv.

For more information on Ground Zero and upcoming Ground Zero events, visit the official Ground Zero Facebook page.