UEW -12 May 2018 – Quick Results

Fern Owens defeated B.C. Killer to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s Mother’s Day Massacre on Saturday night in Sun Valley, CA. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Mother’s Day Massacre

May 12th, 2018

VFW #10040

Sun Valley, CA

Alex Salyers defeated Biagio Crescenzo, American Oni, and Freddy Havoc in a Fatal Four Way match.

Lord Ateu defeated Insaniac in an Ateu Rules Match

Gweedo defeated Trevor Fury in a Barbed Wire Boards and Bats Match

Mike Rayne defeated Tony Raze to retain the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship

Silhouette defeated Ayoka

The Homeless Assassins (Homeless Jimmy & the Helaware Assassin) defeated Urban Discipline (Max Ammo & Jimmy Mayhem) to become the #1 Contenders for the UEW Tag Team Championships.

Marriah Moreno defeated Max X to become the new UEW UiTV Champion

Human Tornado defeated Darwin Finch

Fern Owens defeated B.C. Killer to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship

Note

Human Tornado announced his retirement at the event.

Credit: Ozzy Vee