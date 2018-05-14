UEW -12 May 2018 – Quick Results

Fern Owens defeated B.C. Killer to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s Mother’s Day Massacre on Saturday night in Sun Valley, CA. Click for results.
Underground Empire Wrestling
Mother’s Day Massacre
May 12th, 2018
VFW #10040
Sun Valley, CA
Alex Salyers defeated Biagio Crescenzo, American Oni, and Freddy Havoc in a Fatal Four Way match.
Lord Ateu defeated Insaniac in an Ateu Rules Match
Gweedo defeated Trevor Fury in a Barbed Wire Boards and Bats Match
Mike Rayne defeated Tony Raze to retain the UEW Eastern Pacific Championship
Silhouette defeated Ayoka
The Homeless Assassins (Homeless Jimmy & the Helaware Assassin) defeated Urban Discipline (Max Ammo & Jimmy Mayhem) to become the #1 Contenders for the UEW Tag Team Championships.
Marriah Moreno defeated Max X to become the new UEW UiTV Champion
Human Tornado defeated Darwin Finch
Fern Owens defeated B.C. Killer to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship
Note
Human Tornado announced his retirement at the event.
Credit: Ozzy Vee
No comments yet.