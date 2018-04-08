Lucha Underground Season Four to Premiere on June 13 on El Rey Network

Lucha Underground has announced that its fourth season will premiere on June 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. on El Rey Network. At the Friday April 6 Impact vs. Lucha Underground event in New Orleans, LA, a video package aired after the first match announcing the date. Prior to the announcement the only indication of when the show would air was a vague “summer” reference from Lucha Underground GM Dorian Roldán.

The official press release from El Rey Network as follows:

Lucha Underground,” El Rey Network’s electrifying, lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett, Robert Rodriguez, MGM, and FactoryMade will return for an all-new, fourth season on Wednesday, June 13th at 8PM ET, it was announced today at Wrestle Con in New Orleans. Masked heroes and villains will continue to battle it out for wrestling supremacy in the hour-long weekly series, giving fans a ringside seat to the blood-pumping, chant-starting lucha libre drama and excitement… “’Lucha Underground’ has continually raised the bar on storytelling and athleticism and this season will be no different” said El Rey Network President and GM, Daniel Tibbets. “This show has re-defined wrestling, and in the process developed a passionate and devoted fan base. We are happy to offer the Believers exactly what they want, more ‘Lucha Underground.’” Leading into the new season, El Rey Network offers fans a chance to re-live the guts, blood, and glory of season three with two hours of back-to-back fan favorite episodes every Wednesday at 8pm ET, culminating with the epic return of the fourth season on Wednesday, June 13th at 8PM ET. Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. The riveting original series introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed.

The fourth season of Lucha Underground was filmed between February 23 and March 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. The show first debuted on El Rey on October 29, 2014 and 105 episodes have aired to date.