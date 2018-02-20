Lineup Announced for PWG’s Time is a Flat Circle on March 23

Earlier tonight Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the lineup for their March 23, 2018 show, Time is a Flat Circle, taking place at American Legion #308 in Reseda, CA. The show is set to feature Chuck Taylor defending the PWG World title against Keith Lee as well as five debuts to the promotion.

The main event for Time is a Flat Circle will see Chuck Taylor make his second PWG World title defense when he takes on Keith Lee. Taylor defeated Ricochet for the title in January and made his first successful defense on February 16 against his tag-team partner, Trent Barreta. Keith Lee made his Pro Wrestling Guerrilla debut almost one year ago, on March 18, 2017. Since his debut Lee has won nine matches to four losses in PWG, with only one loss in singles competition. Lee also made it to the finals of 2017’s Battle of Los Angeles, losing to Ricochet.

Making their Pro Wrestling Guerrilla debuts will be Zachary Wentz and Bandido. Wentz and Bandido will be on opposite sides in a tag-team match, when Wentz teams with the returning Dezmond Xavier and Bandido teams with Flamita. Normally wrestling out of Dayton, Ohio, Wentz is currently on tour with Dragon Gate in Japan. He teams regularly with Xavier as part of the team Scarlet and Graves. Bandido wrestles out of Puerto Rico and is also currently touring with Dragon Gate in Japan. Flamita, who last appeared in PWG at October’s All Star Weekend also wrestles regularly for Dragon Gate, and Xavier recently finished a tour there as well. Xavier last appeared in PWG at the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, where he lost in the second round to the eventual champion Ricochet.

Also making their debuts in PWG will be Douglas James, Eli Everfly, and Jake Atlas. They will be part of a four-way match against Brody King, who made his PWG debut on February 16. All four wrestlers trained at Southern California’s Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and they won four out of the last five Southern California Rookie of the Year awards (Eli Everfly 2013, Douglas James 2015, Brody King 2016, and Jake Atlas 2017). Additionally Eli Everfly is the 2017 Southern California Wrestler of the Year.

Also announced for the show is the PWG return of Will Ospreay to face Adam Brooks, Matt Riddle versus Zach Sabre Jr., Jeff Cobb versus Jonah Rock, and Rey Horus taking on Joey Janela.

Tickets for Time is a Flat Circle go on sale Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. PST.