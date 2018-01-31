Navigation

Rankings for January 2018

· 01/31/2018 Full Article

Rankings 0

January’s rankings are out and Rey Fenix has been named the wrestler of the month. The Chosen Bros. victory over WALTER and Timothy Thatcher to retain the PWG World Tag-Team titles from the January 12 PWG Mystery Vortex V was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) over WALTER & Timothy Thatcher – PWG – Jan. 12 [2]
  2. ACH over Rey Fenix – PCW Ultra – Jan. 19 [1]
  3. Tyler Bateman over Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 27 [1]
  4. Chuck Taylor over Ricochet – PWG – Jan. 12
  5. DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) – Bar Wrestling – Jan. 18 [1]

Wrestlers

  1. Rey Fenix [2]
  2. Jeff Cobb [1]
  3. Tyler Bateman
  4. Joey Janela
  5. Jake Atlas
  6. Chuck Taylor [1]
  7. Andy Brown
  8. Ricochet
  9. Ray Rosas [1]
  10. Eli Everfly
  11. Adam Thornstowe
  12. Luchasaurus
  13. Dicky Mayer
  14. Sammy Guevara
  15. Ring Kampf (WALTER & Timothy Thatcher)
  16. Delilah Doom
  17. Tito Escondido
  18. Peter Avalon
  19. Willie Mack
  20. Shotzi Blackheart
  21. Che Cabrera
  22. Flash Morgan Webster
  23. Mariachi Loco
  24. Willie Mack
  25. The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful)

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

