Rankings for January 2018

January’s rankings are out and Rey Fenix has been named the wrestler of the month. The Chosen Bros. victory over WALTER and Timothy Thatcher to retain the PWG World Tag-Team titles from the January 12 PWG Mystery Vortex V was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) over WALTER & Timothy Thatcher – PWG – Jan. 12 [2] ACH over Rey Fenix – PCW Ultra – Jan. 19 [1] Tyler Bateman over Jake Atlas – AWS – Jan. 27 [1] Chuck Taylor over Ricochet – PWG – Jan. 12 DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Janelope (Joey Janela & Penelope Ford) – Bar Wrestling – Jan. 18 [1]

Wrestlers

Rey Fenix [2] Jeff Cobb [1] Tyler Bateman Joey Janela Jake Atlas Chuck Taylor [1] Andy Brown Ricochet Ray Rosas [1] Eli Everfly Adam Thornstowe Luchasaurus Dicky Mayer Sammy Guevara Ring Kampf (WALTER & Timothy Thatcher) Delilah Doom Tito Escondido Peter Avalon Willie Mack Shotzi Blackheart Che Cabrera Flash Morgan Webster Mariachi Loco Willie Mack The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful)

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.