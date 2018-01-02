Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s 2018 television taping scheduled announced

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has announced its 2018 television taping schedule. The promotion, which is currently available on television in 38% of homes in the United States, will hold 22 sets of tapings at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA.

The first tapings for the year will be taking place on January 14, 2018 and will include the start of the promotion’s annual PP3 Cup Tournament, named after the late Percival Pringle III (Paul Bearer in WWE). Also announced for January 14 is PAC 3 (Dylan Bostic and Dan Joseph) getting a rematch against Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend) for the United Wrestling network Tag-Team Championship that Reno Scum won from PAC 3 at the promotion’s last tapings in December. United Wrestling Network Television Champion, Scorpio Sky, will also be on the show, and Ray Rosas, Watts and Dicky Mayer will meet in a triple-threat match to determine the number one contender to Sky’s title..

The PP3 Cup will continue on January 28 and the tournament finals will be held on February 11. While most tapings will take place on Sundays, on March 24, 2018 the promotion will be holding a special Saturday taping. Currently that is the only Saturday taping date scheduled for 2018.

The dates for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s other signature events outside of the PP3Cup, including The Red Carpet Rumble, Coastline Clash and Milestone, have not yet been scheduled.

In addition to the announced television taping schedule, the promotion hopes to hold some additional non-televised events in 2018 if the right opportunity presents itself. Last year they held an event at Meltdown Comics in Hollywood and at OHM Nightclub, also in Hollywood.

Here is the complete schedule of television taping dates:

January 14 – PP3 Cup

January 28 – PP3 Cup

February 11 – PP3 Cup Finals

February 25

March 11

March 24 – Saturday taping

April 15

April 29

May 13

May 27

June 10

June 24

July 15

July 29

August 12

August 26

September 16

September 30

October 14

October 28

November 11

December 9

All tapings will be held at the Oceanview Pavilion located at 575 S Surfside Dr. in Port Hueneme, CA. The scheduled start time for all tapings is currently 3:00 p.m. and admission to the tapings is free. Championship Wrestling from Hollywood airs on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. on CW Plus stations and at 4:00 p.m. on KDOC in Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as at various times in other markets. It is also available on the Fite TV app with new episodes posting on Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

