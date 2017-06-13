Bar Wrestling 2 announced for Fourth of July

After a very successful first show on June 8th featuring an all-star lineup with low ticket prices that lead to a legitimate sellout, Bar Wrestling has announced information for their second show. This past Friday, the promotion posted a video on Twitter featuring local wrestling super-fan Shawn Scoville announcing their second show will take place on the Fourth of July. The show will be titled Bar Wrestling 2: Independents Day, and will take place at the American Legion post 241 in Baldwin Park at 4:00 pm.

The show will be in the middle of a huge week for wrestling in Southern California, with New Japan Pro Wrestling making its United States debut on July 1st and 2nd, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla holding its 14th anniversary show on July 7th. A full lineup for Bar Wrestling 2 has not been announced yet, but scheduled to appear are Cody Rhodes, John Hennigan (Johnny Mundo/John Morrison), Taya Valkyrie, Kikutaro, Yoshitatsu, Luchasauras, The Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe), Rey Fenix, and Rocky Romero. More names will be announced soon.

For their second show, the promotion will have two price points for tickets, $10.00 for general admission, and they have added $20.00 VIP tickets. The VIP tickets come with an exclusive (new design) t-shirt from Pro Wrestling Tees and have first entry into the building. Like the first show, the second will be concert-style standing room only with a full bar.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 14th at noon PDT and will be available at Brown Paper Tickets.

The American Legion post 241 is located at 4725 Maine Ave. in Baldwin Park.

Check out the SCU Digest below for highlights from the promotion’s first show. The full show will be available for streaming soon on the Highspots Network.