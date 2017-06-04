Brave Immortal Combat show is canceled

The debut show for Brave Immortal Combat on June 4th in San Diego was cancelled at the last minute due to not drawing enough fans to pay the talent. The show was set to feature wrestlers such as Keith Lee, Jeff Cobb, Shane Strickland, Dezmond Xavier, Scorpio Sky, Lio Rush, B-Boy, and Eli Everfly among others.

The show was scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm, with doors opening at 5:00 pm. Shortly after 5:00 pm they started letting people who had purchased meet & greet tickets in, and announced that anyone who had a ticket can pay $5.00 more for a meet & greet ticket. Wrestlers were already in gear and had been working out their matches. Thunder Rosa and Holidead were in full makeup.

The first sign of an issue was shortly before 6:00 pm, when the show’s ring announcer walked out of the building saying “fuck this shit. Looks like it’s cancelled”, followed immediately by Shane Strickland and a couple other wrestlers exiting with their bags, getting in a car, and driving off. At that point all fans in the meet & greet were asked to leave the building and a meeting was held with the remaining wrestlers.

We’re told the meeting got pretty heated, with the wrestlers being understandably upset at the cancellation. They were told that show didn’t draw enough to cover the expenses and they wouldn’t be getting paid. While the meeting was still taking place with the wrestlers, security came outside and informed the fans who were there that the show was cancelled and refunds would be issued to people who bought advance tickets. Most fans who purchased advance tickets hung around to get answers on how they would be refunded, and a short time later the promoter came out and apologized, said that show didn’t draw well enough, and said everyone who purchased advance tickets would be refunded starting tonight.

A lot of the wrestlers started coming out and talking with the gathered fans and apologizing for the cancelled show. Wrestlers like Scorpio Sky, JT Dunn, Mike Camden, Eli Everfly, Keith Lee, Dezmond Xavier, and Jeff Cobb all had come out and personally shook each fans hand and apologized for the cancellation and thanked them for coming.

