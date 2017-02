DWE – 11 February 2017 – Quick Results

Dicky Maier won the 2017 Desert Classic Tournament when he defeated Ryan Kidd in the finals at DWE’s “Carrotmania II” in Holtville, CA. Also on the show Arez defeated Ty Ray to retain the DWE Championship. Click for full results.

Desert Wrestling Entertainment

“Carrotmania II”

Februyary 11, 2017

A/C Services Outdoor Pavilion

Holtville, CA

Desert Classic Tournament – Round 1

Dicky Maier over Super Beetle

Ryan Kidd over Rey Negro

Anthony Idol over Uday Kuday

Onyx over Deja Vu

Desert Classic Tournament – Semi Finals

Ryan Kidd over Onyx

Dicky Maier over Anthony Idol

Arez over Ty Ray to retain the DWE Championship

Desert Classic Tournament – Finals

Dicky Maier over Ryan Kidd