SoCal News & Notes 02/08/2017

In today’s News and Notes we have updates on PCW on Amazon, SoCal Crazy in Japan, classic SoCal on the WWE Network, dates for UIPW and Baja Stars, Rey Mysterio Jr. at Knox Pro, UEW, AWS, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling announced that their past shows are available for streaming on Amazon. PCW has been working on getting their shows on there for over six months in what proved to be a very tedious process to get approval. The shows are priced at $2.99 for a 7 day rental and $9.99 to purchase. Their most recent show, Fantasm, is not available yet. DVDs of their 2016 shows are also available, with blu-rays coming shortly. To find the shows on the streaming service, search “PCW” and the show title. PCW has a page with links to all of the shows at http://www.pacificcoastwrestling.com/amazon.html. I will have a review of the service up within a day or so as well.

—

Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) have been added to the March 24th PCW show in Wilmington. They will be challenging Warbeast (Fatu & Almighty Sheik) for the PCW tag-team titles.

—

SoCal Crazy made his Japanese debut on February 5, 2017 for Kageki Pro Wrestling in Nagoya. He was defeated by U.M.A. via small package in 12 minutes and 59 seconds. The show had an announced attendance of 194.

—

SoCal Pro will be holding an open house for their new training facility on February 11, 2017 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be wrestling matches from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Their new school is located at 133 Newport Dr. in San Marcos, CA.

—

Evolution (Frankie Kazarian & Nova) versus Edge and Christian from the April 25, 2001 UPW show in Santa Ana has been added to the WWE Network as part of their Hidden Gems collection.

—

UIPW will be running on February 26th at the Clela Arena in Los Angeles. The main event is Brian Cage versus Funny Bone.

—

Baja Stars USA will be running on March 18th in San Diego.

—

The documentary Wrestling School by Max Minor that is about the Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy is now available on Vimeo to rent or buy.

—

AWS has announced they plan on bringing Chelsea Green and Mercedes Martinez, who made their AWS debut a couple weeks ago, back to the promotion this year.

—

DVD, blu-ray, and digital downloads of RISE 2 from a couple weeks ago are already available at smartmarkvideo.com.

—

Human Tornado lost the UEW Internet Television title to Max X at the February 4th UEW show in Los Angeles. A rematch has already been scheduled for the February 25th UEW show in Sun Valley.

—

“Bad Dude” Tito Escondido will challenge “Pretty” Peter Avalon for the Hollywood Heritage title at February 12th’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood show.

—

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been added to the Knox Pro’s 2 day event, Wrestlefair in Lake Perris on March 12th. There will be a meet and greet from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and wrestling matches from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Rikishi will be appearing on March 11th. On the 11th the meet and greet is from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and the wrestling starts at 7:00 pm.

—

This week’s shows:

2/8:

Lucha VaVoom “Twisted Valentines” in Los Angeles, CA

2/9:

Lucha VaVoom “Twisted Valentines” in Los Angeles, CA

2/10:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

EWF in Covina, CA

2/11:

SoCal Pro Wrestling School Open House in San Marcos, CA

Desert Wrestling Entertainment presents CarrotMania 2 in Holtville, CA

Finest City Wrestling in Imperial Beach, CA

NWA Vendetta Pro presents Midgetmania in Taft, CA (21 & Over)

2/12:

OCCW in Los Alamitos

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling in San Luis Obispo, CA

Lucha Libre Alliance in Los Angeles, CA