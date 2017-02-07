Tales from the Vault – February 2017

In this month’s journey through the SCU archives we revisit an interview with SoCal Val, Ben Tomas says goodbye to New Wave, changes are announced for PWG’s “Holy Diver Down”, and Scrub reviews XPW’s “Freefall.” Click to enter the vault.

One Year Ago

I had a chance to catch up with SoCal Val and talk about her career after leaving Southern California, creepy fans, how I totally should get credit for her career, and more. On a side note, Val has recently announced she is engaged. Congratulations.

SoCal Val interview III

Five Years Ago

New Wave Pro Wrestling ended its run. Ben Tomas, who started going to their shows as a fan, and later worked for them, shared his memories.

Memories of New Wave

Ten Years Ago

Before they would sell out tickets with a single tweet, PWG would frequently write up press releases for their upcoming shows that were as entertaining as their show names. Super Dragon versus Pac (now Neville in WWE) was set to take place at Holy Diver Down, but the card had to change due to an injury to Super Dragon.

PWG Presents ”Holy Diver Down” On February 24, 2007!

Fifteen Years Ago

XPW held their show “Freefall” at the Grand Olympic, which featured New Jack and Vic Grimes in a scaffold match. The great Scrub gave his thoughts on the show.

Scrub’s View #10 – XPW Freefall Thoughts