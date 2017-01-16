UIPW – 15 January 2017 – Quick Results

John Morrison defeated Super Panda and Judas el Luchasaurio at UIPW’s January 15th show in East Los Angeles. Also on the show Principe Diamante, Enigma, and Flyer defeated Misterioso Jr., Acero Dorado, and Shamu Jr. Click for results.

UIPW

January 15, 2017

Clela Arena

East Los Angeles, CA

Razor Rizzoti over Biggie Biggz in a gut punch challenge

Kid Tornado over Sean Black, Ricky the Activist, Nightmare Azteca Jr., Potro Romano, and El Temeario

Coa Azul over OG Playboy

Lady Lee & Shelly Martinez over Datura & Amazona

Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) over Ray Rosas & Supernatural

Principe Diamante, Enigma, & Flyer over Misterioso Jr., Acero Dorado, & Shamu Jr.

Johnny Mundo (John Morrison) over Judas el Luchasaurio and Super Panda