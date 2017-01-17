SoCal News & Notes 01/17/2017

Today’s News & Notes has updates from throughout the Southern California wrestling scene, including updates from PCW, WOW, CWFH, FCW, Lucha VaVoom, Extreme Midget Wrestling, and more.

SoCal Crazy will be making his debut in Japan on February 5, 2017 for the independent promotion Kageki. He will be taking on U.M.A.

—

Michael Elgin is off January 20th’s PCW show due to late notice of an immigration hearing that same day. He has apologized and told PCW that he is willing to fly himself out for a future show at his expense to make up for missing the show. He was scheduled to face Jeff Cobb. No replacement has been announced.

—

At Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s TV tapings from this past weekend on January 15th, Dicky Maier and Ryan Taylor both advanced to the finals of the promotion’s PP3 Cup. The finals will be held on February 12th.

—

WOW has announced several upcoming shows including their last show at the Seaport Marina Hotel in Long Beach (it’s being torn down) on January 27th and their return to the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on March 23rd for a tag-team championship tournament.

—

In addition to the WOW title match between Santana Garrett (c) and Khloe Hurtz taking place on PCW’s January 20th show, they will also have a match between Stephy Slays and Keta Rush at the January 20th Glory kickboxing event in Los Angeles.

—

Datura suffered a shoulder injury at January 15th’s UIPW show. She was in a match teaming with Amazona against Lady Lee and Shelly Martinez. She was taken by ambulance to the ER, and she stays she refused to let the doctors remove her mask.

—

FCW will have matches at the International Mariachi Festival in National City on March 11th.

—

Lil Cholo has been added to the February Lucha VaVoom shows.

—

Extreme Midget Wrestling will be back in Southern California in April. They will be in Norco on April 19, Corona on April 21, and in Taft on April 27.

—

Scorpio Sky has been added to The Crash in Tijuana on January 21st. His opponent has not been announced.

—

The 2016 Southern California Year End Awards will be announced next week on January 24th. Today is the last day to vote in the webpolls.

—

This week’s shows:

January 20:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PCW “Fantasm” in Wilmington, CA

January 21:

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen in Inglewood, CA

Baja Stars U.S.A. in San Diego, CA

Movie City Wrestling in East Los Angeles, CA

January 22:

FMLL Lucha Libre in El Monte, CA

Alpha Omega Wrestling in Victorville, CA