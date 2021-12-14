Lucha Libre Independiente – 12 December 2021 – Results

Unicornio won an elimination match, last eliminating El Dragon to win LLI’s Rey Del Aire. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre Independiente

December 12, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Robbie Phoenix & Rey Maligno over Joe Star & HD Acero Dorado

Vito Fratelli & Mini Sable over Barrio Boy & Octagoncito

King of the Air participants:Hijo Del Impostor, Animaniac, Sky Bird, Sin Limite, King Star, Terror Azteca, Unicornio & El Dragón

Unicornio over El Dragón in the finals to become the first “Rey Del Aire” winner.