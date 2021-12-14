Lucha Libre Independiente – 12 December 2021 – Results

Unicornio won an elimination match, last eliminating El Dragon to win LLI’s Rey Del Aire. Click for full results.
Lucha Libre Independiente
December 12, 2021
Los Angeles, CA
Robbie Phoenix & Rey Maligno over Joe Star & HD Acero Dorado
Vito Fratelli & Mini Sable over Barrio Boy & Octagoncito
King of the Air participants:Hijo Del Impostor, Animaniac, Sky Bird, Sin Limite, King Star, Terror Azteca, Unicornio & El Dragón
Unicornio over El Dragón in the finals to become the first “Rey Del Aire” winner.
