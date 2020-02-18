Chris Bey signs with Impact Wrestling

Earlier tonight, Impact Wrestling announced that Chris Bey had signed with the company. The announcement followed a hype video that aired during Impact’s Tuesday night television episode that stated Bey was coming to Impact soon.

Chris Bey came out of Las Vegas’ Future Stars of Wrestling’s school and made his professional debut in 2017. He quickly became a fixture in the Southern California wrestling scene as well, appearing for PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Bar Wrestling, Maverick Pro, and Ground Zero among others. Bey was also the runner-up for the 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award, finishing behind Jake Atlas.

Bey had made several prior appearances for Impact and appeared at their taping in Las Vegas earlier this month. He also appeared in both Ring of Honor and WWE last year.

This morning, Bey’s name came up on an AEW media call with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was asked about signing more wrestlers of color and Rhodes said that he was “taking a deep dive” on YouTube looking at Bey, though he noted that they hadn’t spoken to Bey.

We’ve been told that the timing of the announcement had nothing to do with Rhodes’ remarks and that Impact has been interested in Bey for some time.

Bey is next scheduled to wrestle on Thursday, February 20 for QPro where he will face Ray Rosas.