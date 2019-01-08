B-Boy to be inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame

Earlier tonight, the East Coast professional wrestling company Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) announced that it would be inducting Southern California’s B-Boy into the promotion’s hall of fame as part of their 20th anniversary show. The event will be taking place on February 9 in Voorhees, NJ. He will become the 14th person inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame since 2004.

CZW, which was originally owned by John Zandig, began running events in New Jersey in 1999. The events showcased hardcore wrestling that the promotion dubbed as ultraviolence and quickly became one of the top hardcore wrestling promotions in the United States. In 2001 when ECW folded, the promotion began running events at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia and drew 1300 fans to their third annual Cage of Death show. Also in 2001, the promotion created a tournament to showcase non-hardcore wrestling that they called Best of the Best.

For the second Best of the Best tournament in 2002, CZW wanted to bring in some wrestlers that had never been to the area before. Some of the decision makes in the promotion were frequent readers of this site and knew that at the time the top two wrestlers in the area were largely considered to be Super Dragon and B-Boy. So on June 8, 2002, B-Boy and Super Dragon made their CZW debuts at Best of the Best II in Philadelphia’s ECW Arena.

B-Boy made it to the semi-finals of Best of the Best II before losing to eventual winner Trent Acid. In August 2002, B-Boy would take part in the first CZW Iron Man Championship match to take place in Southern California, when Adam Flash defended against him and Frankie Kazarian at EPIC’s For the Messiah. On December 14, 2002, B-Boy returned to the ECW Arena and would become a regular with the promotion through 2006, and would continue to make several appearances a year for them until 2010.

During his time in CZW, B-Boy won the third annual Best of the Best tournament, and also participated in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth editions of Best of the Best. On January 30, 2010, B-Boy defeated Drake Younger for the CZW Heavyweight Championship and lost it a couple weeks later to John Moxley (Dean Ambrose). He had also previously held the CZW Iron Man Title.

In all, B-Boy had 83 matches in CZW and 46 wins, which places him among the top 30 in the promotion’s history. B-Boy last appeared in CZW on March 26, 2016, when he was defeated by Jonathan Gresham.